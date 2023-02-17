Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.
IN-PERSON EVENTS
“Heaven and Hell ... Just FYI” — 6 p.m. Feb. 19, featuring First-Plymouth pastors Jim Keck and Juan Carlos Huertas and live music from Josh Hoyer, Screamers, 803 Q St.
The Waffleman — 5-7 p.m. Feb. 21, fundraiser to support high school and middle school summer service trips, $10 per person, First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St.
Ash Wednesday — Feb. 22, check online church websites for service information.
Soul food cultural celebration — 3 p.m. Feb. 26, afternoon filled with dance, poetry and singing, Quinn Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1225 S. Ninth St.
Nebraska Brass — 3 p.m. Feb. 26, “Brass Classics” featuring music from brass quintet, South Gate United Methodist Church, 3500 Pioneers Blvd.
Weekly men’s coffee and grief group meetings — 1 p.m. Tuesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 4500 S. 70th St.
Weekly women’s coffee and grief group meetings — 2 p.m. Wednesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 2901 S. 84th St.
Justice Journey series — 6 p.m. Wednesdays through March 22, class exploring specific instances of racial injustice and its continuing impact, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.
