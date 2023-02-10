Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.

IN-PERSON EVENTS

Victorious Woman-Rise Stronger Conference — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 11, live music and guest speakers, register at risestrongergroup.com, Elevate Church, 8251 Pioneers Blvd.

Creativity and the Spiritual Life retreat — Feb. 11, quiet, contemplative day featuring Glenda Dietrich Moore, register at StBenedictCenter.com, Saint Benedict Center, Schuyler.

Postcards from Lincoln — 7 p.m. Feb. 13, history of Lincoln speaker series, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

Winter Grief Series — 4 p.m., Feb. 14, part of series for grievers to learn about many different emotions experienced during grief and how grief taps into spirituality, Tabitha Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 4720 Randolph St.

“My Funny Valentine” — 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14, online-only fundraiser benefiting Abendmusik, register at abendmusik.org.

Dr. Keck’s book talk — 5:45 p.m. Feb. 15, discussion of “Do I Stay Christian? A Guide for the Doubters, the Disappointed, and the Disillusioned” by author Brian McLaren, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

“Heaven and Hell ... Just FYI” — 6 p.m. Feb. 19, featuring First-Plymouth pastors Jim Keck and Juan Carlos Huertas and live music from Josh Hoyer, Screamers, 803 Q St.

Weekly men’s coffee and grief group meetings — 1 p.m. Tuesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 4500 S. 70th St.

Weekly women’s coffee and grief group meetings — 2 p.m. Wednesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 2901 S. 84th St.

Justice Journey series — 6 p.m. Wednesdays through March 22, class exploring specific instances of racial injustice and its continuing impact, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.