List of worship services and religious events, Dec. 31-Jan. 8

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.
IN-PERSON EVENTS
Annual nativity display — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily through Jan. 10, Christo Rey Catholic Church, 4221 J St.
Last Blast with the Plymouth Brass — 7 p.m. Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve tradition with organist Nathaniel Gumbs, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.
Weekly men’s coffee and grief group meetings — 1 p.m. Tuesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, The Mill, 4736 Prescott Ave.
Weekly women’s coffee and grief group meetings — 2 p.m. Wednesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 2901 S. 84th St.
Nativity scenes displays — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 2-4, view nativity scenes from the Holy Land, Africa, Asia, South America, North America and Europe, St. Benedict Center, Schuyler.
Each week, religion notes will feature special events, programs and worship services. Submit information for consideration to citydesk@journalstar.com with RELIGION NOTE in the subject line.