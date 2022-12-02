List of worship services and religious events, Dec. 3-11

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.

IN-PERSON EVENTS

Old World Christmas Market — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3, German town square recreated with booths, lights and holiday decorations, Vine Congregational United Church of Christ, 1800 Twin Ridge Road

Mission Christmas Holiday Craft and Cookie event — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 3, craft fair, soup, sandwich and pie meal and cookie walk, First United Methodist Church, 2723 N. 50th St.

Things We Can't Say in the Pulpit series -- 6 p.m. Dec. 4, enjoy food and beer while listening to an inspiring message from Revs. Juan Carlos Huertas and Jim Keck, Screamers Restaurant, 803 Q St.

Christmas with Wesleyan -- 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 4, Nebraska Wesleyan choirs joined by ensembles from Waverly High School and Lincoln Boys Choir, First United Methodist Church, 2723 N. 50th St.

Postcards from Lincoln — 7 p.m. Dec. 5, series with Ed Zimmer and Jim McKee featuring "More Churches of Lincoln," Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

Remembering Angels service -- 4 p.m. Dec. 9, service in memory of those Tabitha Hospice has served, Tabitha Journey House, 4615 J St.

Community nativity exhibit -- 4-8 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 10, experience includes holiday music and showings of the short film, "The Nativity," Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3000 Old Cheney Road.

German Christmas service — 2 p.m. Dec. 11, spoken word and Christmas songs in English and German, in-person and also online: facebook.com/friedenslutheran, Friedens Lutheran Church, 540 D St.

Singles Christmas celebration -- 2-4 p.m. Dec. 11, enjoy Christmas desserts and more, free but reservations required at firstplymouth.org/singles, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Lincoln Boys Choir -- 2 p.m. Dec. 11, annual holiday concert, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

A Nebraska Brass Christmas -- 3 p.m. Dec. 11, Grace Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington St.