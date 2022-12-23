List of worship services and religious events, Dec. 24-Jan. 1

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.
IN-PERSON EVENTS
Annual nativity display — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily through Jan. 10, Christo Rey Catholic Church, 4221 J St.
Last Blast with the Plymouth Brass — 7 p.m. Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve tradition with organist Nathaniel Gumbs, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES
First-Plymouth Church — 11 a.m., Mayflower Hall worship for families with young children; noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., chapel service of lessons and carols; 3 p.m., Christmas pageant; 5 p.m., music led by youth chorale and orchestra; 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., “Festival of Lessons & Carols”; 11 p.m., candlelight service, 2000 D St.
Saint Paul United Methodist Church — 4 p.m., traditional carols led by musicians; 7 p.m., traditional carols, 1144 M St.
Vine Congregational United Church of Christ — 7 p.m., candlelight service, 1800 Twin Ridge Road.
CHRISTMAS DAY SERVICES
First-Plymouth Church — 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:59 a.m. services, 2000 D St.
Saint Paul United Methodist Church — 10 a.m., service of lessons and carols, 1144 M St.
