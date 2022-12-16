 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
List of worship services and religious events, Dec. 17-25

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.

IN-PERSON EVENTS

Nativity in art through the ages -- 11:30 a.m. Dec. 18, artistic depictions of the nativity led by Andrea Bolland, associate professor of art history at UNL, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Christmas at Saint Paul -- 7 p.m. Dec. 18, concert featuring Saint Paul Choir and guest musicians, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

Blue Christmas service -- 7 p.m. Dec. 21, service of remembrance and hope, Southern Heights Presbyterian Church, 5750 S. 40th St.

"O Holy Night: A Christmas Story in Three Acts": 6 p.m. Dec. 23, special Christmas program, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES

First-Plymouth Church -- 11 a.m., Mayflower Hall worship for families with young children; noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., chapel service of lessons and carols; 3 p.m., Christmas pageant; 5 p.m., music led by youth chorale and orchestra; 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., "Festival of Lessons & Carols"; 11 p.m., candlelight service, 2000 D St.

Saint Paul United Methodist Church -- 4 p.m., traditional carols led by musicians; 7 p.m., traditional carols, 1144 M St.

Vine Congregational United Church of Christ -- 7 p.m., candlelight service, 1800 Twin Ridge Road.

Each week, religion notes will feature special events, programs and worship services. Submit information for consideration to citydesk@journalstar.com with RELIGION NOTE in the subject line.

