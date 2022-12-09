 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
List of worship services and religious events, Dec. 10-18

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.

IN-PERSON EVENTS

Community nativity exhibit — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 10, experience includes holiday music and showings of the short film, "The Nativity," Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3000 Old Cheney Road.

Christmas on the Hill — 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 10-11, craft show featuring homemade work of over 50 venders, St. Benedict Center, Schuyler.

German Christmas service — 2 p.m. Dec. 11, spoken word and Christmas songs in English and German, in-person and also online: facebook.com/friedenslutheran, Friedens Lutheran Church, 540 D St.

Singles Christmas celebration -- 2-4 p.m. Dec. 11, enjoy Christmas desserts and more, free but reservations required at firstplymouth.org/singles, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Lincoln Boys Choir -- 2 p.m. Dec. 11, annual holiday concert, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

A Nebraska Brass Christmas -- 3 p.m. Dec. 11, Grace Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington St.

A Thrill of Hope: Christmas with Abendmusik -- 4 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11, featuring Plymouth Choir, Plymouth Ringers, Plymouth Brass and Abendmusik Chamber Orchestra, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Blue Christmas service -- 7 p.m. Dec. 15, solemn service of remembrance and hope, Vine Congregational United Church of Christ, 1800 Twin Ridge Road.

Living nativity -- 6-8 p.m. Dec. 15-16, stay warm in your vehicle as you drive through, Southern Heights Presbyterian Church, 5750 S. 40th St.

Christmas at Saint Paul -- 7 p.m. Dec. 18, concert featuring Saint Paul Choir and guest musicians, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

Each week, religion notes will feature special events, programs and worship services. Submit information for consideration to citydesk@journalstar.com with RELIGION NOTE in the subject line.

