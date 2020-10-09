Lions Club fundraiser today at MiddleCross Church lot

The Lincoln 21st Century Lions Club's Hoopla fundraiser will take place today, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MiddleCross Church parking lot, 2600 N. 70th St.

For a $5 donation per bag, fill each bag full of lightly used clothes. Your donations will help fund the Lions Club's local and global causes: vision, disaster relief, humanitarian, diabetes, hunger, environment, childhood cancer and youth.

The event will also offer:

• Free electronic eye screenings using the KidSight vision screening camera with results in 20 seconds;

• Silent auction items;

• Information on how the Nebraska Lions support local and worldly needs of our communities; and

• Details on how you can help others in need.

