LINPEX 2021 stamp show set for Sunday

Postage stamp collectors will find dealers, exhibits and other activities at a public stamp show, LINPEX 2021, sponsored by the Lincoln Stamp Club on Sunday, Feb. 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at College View Adventist Church, 48th and Prescott streets.

LINPEX will host stamp dealers, and visitors may browse or buy mint and used U.S. and worldwide stamps, topical stamps and postal history items. LINPEX also offers free evaluations of collections that members of the public may bring for knowledgeable club members to review.

Lincoln Stamp Club members encourage visitors to dig through thousands of loose domestic and foreign stamps at beginners' tables, where each stamp costs children a penny or adults a nickel. Stamps will also be available by the bucket, where children pay $1 per bucket and adults pay $5.

Free handouts will introduce the American Philatelic Society and Lincoln Stamp Club. There will also be an area to support Boy Scouts and Pathfinders as they work toward collecting a merit badge.

Lincoln Stamp Club members will showcase their collecting interests with stamps and covers showing the history of U.S. postal rates, Finland's blue lion stamps, Turkey's long-running stamp series, early catapult mail, the last voyage of the USS Constitution and several 500-year anniversaries.