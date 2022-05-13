 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lindstrom to present at Christian Business Men's Connection luncheon

Terry Lindstrom, broker and owner with EXIT Realty Professionals, will present "Family Matters: What Legacy Will You Leave?" Wednesday, May 18, at the Christian Men's Business Connection luncheon, which will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Suite One Eleven, 6891 A St., #111.

Lindstrom will share why family matters and how the choices you make, now and in the future, can impact your family for generations to come. His family, work and life have impacted his perspective on creating a legacy that will last for eternity.

For more information and to register, visit lincoln.cbmc.com/events.

