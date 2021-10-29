 Skip to main content
'Lincoln's Vision for a Climate-Smart Future' LWV program Thursday
The League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County will bring the Lunch and Learn program "Lincoln's Vision for a Climate-Smart Future" via Zoom at noon Thursday, Nov. 4.

Presenting the program will be Miki Esposito, J.D., senior policy adviser to Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. Esposito will focus on the Resilient Lincoln Initiative.

Anyone interested in participating in this free Zoom program can register at https://lincolnleague.org/lunch-and-learn-schedule/ and find more information. Be sure to include the word "registration" in the subject line. Registrants will receive a Zoom meeting link via email in return. 

Miki Esposito

Esposito

 Courtesy photo
