Lincoln's Dia de los Muertos going virtual Nov. 1

On Sunday, Nov. 1, discover the meaning of El Dia de los Muertos (the Day of the Dead) virtually.
Virtual experiences include storytelling, mariachi music, traditional Mexican folkloric dance, musical performances, t-shirt designs, art-making and more. Admission to all performances and activities at this family-oriented event is free for everyone. Event activities and performances can be viewed at www.history.nebraska.gov.
The event starts at 1 p.m. with welcome remarks and an explanation of the meaning of Dia de los Muertos.
In addition, the 2020 Day of the Dead will be celebrated with ofrendas (traditional memorial displays) at two downtown locations: Nebraska History Museum, 131 Centennial Mall North, and Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St.
Event partner organizations include the Downtown Lincoln Association, El Centro de las Americas, Nebraska History Museum, Lincoln Children’s Museum, Lincoln City Libraries, Lincoln Commission on Human Rights, Lux Center for the Arts, Mourning Hope Grief Center, Nebraska Folklife, Nebraska Latino American Commission, and UNL Mexican American Student Association (MASA).
Support is provided by El Centro de las Americas, Nebraska Arts Council, the Jesusita and Santos Baros Courage and Fortitude Fund, and ALLO Communications. Promotional materials are provided courtesy of the Downtown Lincoln Association and Eagle Printing.
Performances
Nebraska History Museum: Musical performance by Daniel Martinez.
Nebraska Folklife Network: Mexican traditional music from Mariachi Zapata of Omaha and Grupo Folklórico Sangre Azteca dancers. The performances are sponsored by ALLO Communications of Lincoln.
Activities
Lux Center for the Arts will present artist-led t-shirt design and drawing or stencil lessons for kids, teens and adults.
Mourning Hope Grief Center will provide craftmaking and storytelling activities.
Lincoln Children’s Museum will create a Day of the Dead-themed "boredom buster" series.
Bennett Martin Public Library will host crafts and storytelling.
UNL Mexican American Student Association (MASA) will provide Ofrendas, entertainment and education.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!