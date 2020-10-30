Lincoln's Dia de los Muertos going virtual Nov. 1

On Sunday, Nov. 1, discover the meaning of El Dia de los Muertos (the Day of the Dead) virtually.

Virtual experiences include storytelling, mariachi music, traditional Mexican folkloric dance, musical performances, t-shirt designs, art-making and more. Admission to all performances and activities at this family-oriented event is free for everyone. Event activities and performances can be viewed at www.history.nebraska.gov.

The event starts at 1 p.m. with welcome remarks and an explanation of the meaning of Dia de los Muertos.

In addition, the 2020 Day of the Dead will be celebrated with ofrendas (traditional memorial displays) at two downtown locations: Nebraska History Museum, 131 Centennial Mall North, and Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St.

Event partner organizations include the Downtown Lincoln Association, El Centro de las Americas, Nebraska History Museum, Lincoln Children’s Museum, Lincoln City Libraries, Lincoln Commission on Human Rights, Lux Center for the Arts, Mourning Hope Grief Center, Nebraska Folklife, Nebraska Latino American Commission, and UNL Mexican American Student Association (MASA).