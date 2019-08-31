This year’s State Hall of Fame Induction was scheduled for Kearney, but because of flooding, it was moved to Lincoln. Lincoln was well represented with Rob Gotchall, Connie Ortlieb and John Losito being inducted.
Gotchall and Ortlieb were inducted into the adult hall based on service and performance. Losito was inducted for his contributions to youth bowling and to the national bowling industry.
Dwayne DaMoude was also honored at the banquet as Nebraska U.S. Bowling Congress Coach of the Year. Jay Watts from Omaha and Donna Messerer from Axtell were inducted in the adult hall. Randy Dodge, former coach at North Bend, and Blake Earnest from Grand Island were inducted into the youth hall.
Rob Gotchall of Clarksville, Tennessee (formerly Lincoln), was inducted based on superior performance. He is currently employed by Ebonite International, the world’s largest bowling ball manufacturer, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and was unable to attend the banquet because of a commitment to help with the Kentucky Youth Bowlers Tour season-ending championship at EBI headquarters.
This seemed to be apropos, as Gotchall commented on how many people in the Lincoln bowling community gave up time to help him develop his career. He thanked the Lincoln USBC, Nebraska USBC and all the great proprietors across the state for providing the leadership, commitment, events and venues for him and others to compete and help everyone learn about the game of bowling.
While accomplishing a lot individually, his proudest moments have come in a team setting. He was on the 2015 USBC Open Championship team champion and team all events runner-up. Gotchall is currently in the top six USBC Open Championship average lists for two, three, four, five, 10 and 15 years, and ninth on the all-time list with a minimum of 20 years participation, and is a two-time Team USA member. He is the first Lincoln-born bowler to achieve this status.
Gotchall has won two Gold (singles and doubles), two Silver (team and team all events) and one Bronze (individual all events) award while a member of Team USA. He is considered one of the best amateur bowlers in the United States and has titles in several mega-buck sweepers at the High Roller, Mini-Eliminator, TAT and Boothill tournaments.
He has four state championships, two Tennessee state championships, numerous city championships, 12 WNAX titles, two Bud Light titles and two Sandhills titles. Gotchall's high game is 300, with a high series of 837 and high average of 249.
“In the end, what I’m really trying to say is that no matter where I go, where I’ve been or what I do, Nebraska and its bowling community are the ones that have made this all happen for me,” he said.
Connie Ortlieb served as the Lincoln Women’s Bowling Association secretary for 22 years and is currently the merged USBC’s assistant association manager. Connie is currently the Nebraska USBC association manager and has also been master scorekeeper for the Nebraska USBC. She was inducted into the Lincoln USBC Hall of Fame in 2004.
Ortlieb gave credit to her family for her ability to put time into bowling over the years. With all her bowling and serving the bowling community, she spent a lot of time away from her family, but they were always rooting for her.
When she first started bowling, she was just doing it for fun, but then it became more serious. Her high game is 300, high series 721 and high league average 194. Ortlieb also has been captain of the past two Senior Women’s All-City teams.
John Losito, owner of Sun Valley Lanes, was inducted in the Hall for his contributions to Youth Bowling in Lincoln, Nebraska and the country. Losito gave credit to his 89-year-old mother for putting up with his many absences. Neil and Deb Early and Dean Rasmussen, previous owners of Sun Valley, were also high on his list as people that shaped his career.
Losito has spent a lot of time in the past 17 years helping to promote youth bowling and spearheading the effort to get high school bowling recognized as an NSAA sport. The state high school bowling TV finals at Sun Valley is the only high school championship held in an arena setting.
He is not good at accepting the credit for all he has done for bowling and stated that this would not have been possible without the help of all the employees at Sun Valley. He gave a big thanks to the other Lincoln bowling proprietors and the Lincoln USBC Association.
Because of Losito, QubicaAMF, the largest and most innovative bowling equipment provider in the world, has used Sun Valley Lanes as a beta test site for new bowling software and bowling innovation. He has been able to travel the world because of bowling and has bowled in a 116-lane center in Las Vegas (Showboat) and the only lane at the White House.
Dwayne DaMoude thanked his parents, Rex and Twilla Sperry, for helping him throughout his bowling career. They helped with youth coaching, which was fundamental in encouraging him into youth bowling.
Luckily for DaMoude, one of his greatest mentors in bowling was Losito, and they combined to help with youth bowling in Lincoln. DaMoude watched many coaches throughout his career and noticed a lot of ineffective coaching. He wanted to come up with a method to coach correctly, which would also involve the bowlers. He discovered that if the bowlers were involved in determining what was going wrong, they could help decide what they needed to correct to improve. This makes it easier for bowlers, as they don’t always have to rely on the coach, which also helps speed up the pace of the game.
DaMoude would also take time off from work to go to the Junior Gold Tournament in Dallas to help the bowlers he was coaching. The setting at the Junior Gold is very intense; changes needed to be made quickly, and DaMoude helped in this. This tournament is for the best bowlers in the nation. DaMoude has coached for 17 years, is a Gold Level coach and a Ritger Academy coach.