Lincolnites co-write book about trolley car era

From 1883 to 1945, Lincoln was one of many cities across America served by a system of streetcar lines. When World War II ended, the remaining two streetcar lines in Lincoln were taken out of service, giving way to more flexible buses.

A special final trip on the College View line on Sept. 1, 1945, was so popular that another car was added to handle everyone witnessing the end of an era in Lincoln transportation.

A recently published book, "The Trolley Car Era in Lincoln," authored by Richard L. Schmeling, Michael M. Bartels and noted Lincoln historian James L. McKee, tells the story of street railway operations in Lincoln during the era. Its 88 pages contain 118 historic black-and-white photos, route maps, schedules and advertising about the streetcars.

The book provides a look back to when rails in the street meant progress for Nebraska's capital city. Some of the many topics include:

- How construction of a streetcar line was essential in inducing Union College to locate in Lincoln;

- Why the Omaha, Lincoln and Beatrice electric railway became known as "Only Lincoln and back";

- What it was like to ride streetcars to Capital Beach, Electric Park and Epworth Park;