Lincolnite writes book 'Keep the Memories, Not the Stuff'

We will all lose loved ones throughout our lives. Dealing with the possessions they leave behind is no easy task, says Jeannine Bryant, author of the new book "Keep the Memories, Not the Stuff."

A rightsizing expert and the owner of Changing Spaces SRS in Lincoln, Bryant has worked with hundreds of older adults and families as they move to smaller spaces or clear out a house after a family death. She wrote "Keep the Memories, Not the Stuff" to share lessons she has learned. For example:

• How and when to let go of keepsake items that are attached to memories;

• Moving on without guilt; and

• What it really means to leave a legacy for loved ones.

This book is for anyone who has ever faced emptying out a loved one’s home or struggled with deciding which and how many items to keep from the past.

“'Keep the Memories, Not the Stuff' is a concise guide to the heart of clutter,” says Lincoln artist and futurist Margaret Berry. “Sorting through grief and memories is as important as sorting the stuff that collects in our lives.”