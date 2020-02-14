Lincoln Youth Symphony performs free concert Feb. 16

The Lincoln Youth Symphony will perform a free concert, "From Russia with Notes," at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 at Lincoln East High School, 1000 S. 70th St.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Youth Symphony will perform Rimsky-Korsakov's famous "Capriccio Espagnol" and another Russian favorite, the dramatic "Symphony No. 2" by Alexander Borodin. Senior soloist Gabi Lawrey, oboe, will perform the "Concerto for Oboe and Orchestra" by Josef Haydn.

The Youth Symphony will also perform the "Capriccio Espagnol" as part of a side-by-side concert with Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

For more information, see lincolnyouthsymphony.org.