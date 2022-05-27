Lincoln Tennis Buddies to compete at USA Games

Haley Waggoner and Patrick McCracken will represent Nebraska at the upcoming USA Games in Orlando, Florida.

The Games take place every four years, and Lincoln hosted them in 2010. Patrick, 26, is a first-time participant. He looks forward to the stiffer competition and making friends with people from all over the country. He is proud to represent his state.

Haley, 32, is representing Nebraska for the second time. She looks forward to renewing the friendships she made in previous years along with playing at a high level.

They will leave Lincoln on June 4 for the week-long event, where 5,500 athletes and coaches from 50 states will participate.

McCracken and Waggoner thank those who are supporting them financially: friends, family, Duncan Aviation and Lululemon. They also thank their coaches Nancy Samson, Joe Meyers and Phil Wolfe.

McCracken and Waggoner came up through the Lincoln Tennis Buddies Program. Tennis Buddies is accepting new athletes and volunteers. Contact Phil Wolfe at cubwolfe@gmail.com.

The USA Games is part of the Special Olympics Program.

