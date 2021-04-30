Lincoln Tennis Buddies season starts May 8

The Lincoln Tennis Buddies program will begin its outdoor season Saturday, May 8, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Woods Tennis Center. New athletes and volunteers are invited.

The Lincoln Tennis Buddies program is a partnership of athletes with intellectual disabilities and tennis enthusiasts in the Lincoln area. This program is endorsed by Special Olympics Nebraska.

Phil Wolfe coordinates the program. Wolfe is a former physical education teacher with the Lincoln Public Schools. Now retired, he has been a volunteer with the Special Olympics for the past 13 years. He was the Nebraska tennis coach for the 2010 National Special Olympic Games. Volunteers are adults and high school tennis enthusiasts.

If interested in donating your time or if you have an athlete who would like to participate in the program, contact Wolfe at cubwolfe@gmail.com or visit www.lincolntennisbuddies.com.

