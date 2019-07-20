Lincoln teen Jacob Uphoff recently won the 2019 Junior High All-Around National Championship in trap/skeet/sporting clays/5-stand competition in San Antonio, Texas. The competition is sanctioned by the National Skeet Shooting Association and National Sporting Clays Association.
This was Uphoff's fourth year of competing at nationals in San Antonio and his third consecutive championship.
He won gold individual medals in his age group for international (Olympic) skeet, international (Olympic) trap, American skeet, American trap and 5-stand. He finished just out of the medals in sporting clays.
Uphoff also helped his junior One Box Rock Crusher team, based in Broken Bow, Nebraska, sweep the team gold medals in trap, skeet, 5-stand and sporting clays.
His combined junior/senior One Box Rock Crusher team finished third in the national championship team event.