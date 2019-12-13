Lincoln teacher receives VFW award

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Harris-Fraley Post 131 announces Trevin Wurm, a teacher at Lincoln Northeast High School, as winner of the VFW Post 131 and its Auxiliary's annual Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award.

“We are so appreciative of Trevin Wurm and every teacher who participated in the program," said VFW Post 131 Commander Tony Anton. "Their commitment to teach good citizenship to their students will greatly benefit our communities as these students grow into involved adults.”

The VFW Teacher of the Year award program was enacted in 1999 as a way to identify and recognize America’s best educators who instill a sense of national pride in students by teaching citizenship education topics regularly and promoting America’s history and traditions effectively.

