Lincoln students receive EducationQuest scholarships

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four Lincoln students are among 21 Nebraskans who will share over $123,000 in renewable Reaching Your Potential scholarships awarded by the EducationQuest Foundation.

The recipients, and the colleges they attend, are Drue Bower, Marina Joseph and Nyakim Pal, University of Nebraska-Lincoln; and Shanna Ziebarth, Bryan College of Health Sciences.

EducationQuest awards Reaching Your Potential scholarships twice a year to Nebraska students who have overcome significant obstacles to attend college. Applicants are referred by community agencies and schools statewide. Since the program was developed in 2000, EducationQuest has awarded approximately $6.3 million in scholarships to 551 Nebraskans.

EducationQuest Foundation is a nonprofit organization with a mission to improve access to higher education in Nebraska. Headquartered in Lincoln, EducationQuest provides free college planning services, need-based scholarship programs, college access grants for high schools, college access resources for middle schools, and outreach services for community agencies.

For more information, visit EducationQuest.org or call 402-475-5222.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0