Lincoln students on Bryan College of Health Sciences dean's list

Bryan College of Health Sciences has named two students from Lincoln to its President's list and one Lincoln student to its Dean's list for the Spring 2020 term.

The President's list comprises students who completed 12 credit hours or more and received a 4.0 grade point average (GPA). Students named to the Dean's list completed 12 credit hours or more and received a 3.5 GPA or higher.

Named to the President's list were sophomores Raven Hevertz, a Lincoln Southeast High School graduate, and Jaelynn Williams, a Lincoln Southwest High School grad.

Senior Jacob Protopopov, a Lincoln East High School graduate, was named to the Dean's list.

Bryan College of Health Sciences is affiliated with Bryan Medical Center and is located at 1535 S. 52nd St. For more information about the college, go to www.bryanhealthcollege.edu/bcohs/.

