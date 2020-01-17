Lincoln students named Chancellor's Scholars

Two University of Nebraska-Lincoln students from Lincoln were recognized as Chancellor's Scholars during the undergraduate commencement ceremony Dec. 21 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Chancellor's Scholars are students who have maintained 4.0 grade-point averages on all collegiate work at UNL and elsewhere.
Chancellor's Scholars from Lincoln are:
- Trevin Ball, nutrition science major in the College of Education and Human Sciences, son of Michael and Vivian Ball.
- Wyatt Packard, management major in the College of Business, son of Chad Packard and Joni Birdsall.
For the full list of Chancellor's Scholars, visit https://go.unl.edu/74v3.