Lincoln students are winners in state treasurer's contest

Olivia Wray of Scott Middle School won first place and Jonathan Ryan of the Ryan Christian Academy Home School in Lincoln won third place in District 1 of the "Why I Want to Go to College" contest sponsored by the Nebraska State Treasurer's Office.

Winners receive contributions to NEST 529 college savings plans, ranging in value from $500 for third place to $2,000 for first place. Three winners were chosen in each of Nebraska’s three U.S. congressional districts.

Nebraska Treasurer John Murante announced the winners on May 13.

“It is always exciting to be able to recognize our writing contest winners," said Treasurer Murante, Trustee of NEST. "This is the 18th year of this contest for seventh and eighth graders, and, like in past years, the quality of the students’ writing, their clarity of vision for their futures, and their expressions of gratitude to parents, siblings, teachers and mentors were tremendously impressive. I look forward to meeting with these students later this year."

Students were asked to reflect in their written entries on the value of education and what they hope to achieve through higher education.