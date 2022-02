Stamp collectors will find dealers and exhibits this weekend at the annual public stamp show, LINPEX 2022, sponsored by the Lincoln Stamp Club.

The show will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, Feb. 26, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at Country Inn & Suites, 5353 N. 27th St. (south entrance). Parking and admission are free, and the venue is barrier-free.