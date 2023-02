Stamp collectors will find dealers and exhibits Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26, at the annual public stamp show, LINPEX 2023, sponsored by the Lincoln Stamp Club.

The show will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 25, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 26 at Country Inn & Suites, 5353 N. 27th St. Parking and admission are free, and the venue is barrier-free.