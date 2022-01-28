Lincoln Stamp Club to host annual show

Stamp collectors will find dealers and exhibits at an annual public stamp show, LINPEX 2022, sponsored by the Lincoln Stamp Club.

The show will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at the Country Inn & Suites, 5353 N. 27th St. (south entrance). Parking and admission are free, and the venue is barrier-free.

LINPEX will host six stamp dealers from the Midwest and the U.S. Postal Service. Show visitors may browse or buy mint or used U.S. and worldwide stamps, topical stamps and postal history items. On Feb. 26, the USPS station will sell current U.S. stamps and use a special show cancel on any outgoing mail. LINPEX also offers free evaluations of collections, which members of the public may bring for club members to review.

Kids and grownups are welcome to spend hours digging through thousands of loose domestic and foreign stamps in the beginners’ area, where each stamp costs children a penny and adults a nickel. Stamps will also be available by the bucket, for which children pay $1 per bucket and adults pay $5. There will also be an area for Boy Scouts and Pathfinders to work toward earning a merit badge.

Postal exhibits will entertain and educate as Lincoln Stamp Club members showcase their collecting interests with stamps and covers of all kinds.

The club will release a special stamped and canceled show cover, which features a recent mystery message stamp that can be purchased for $3. Several door prizes will also be awarded to attendees.

Masks will be required if mandated. To find out more about the show and the Lincoln Stamp Club, visit www.lincolnstampclub.org.

