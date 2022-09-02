Lincoln South Rotary honors health care workers at CWH

Rotary Clubs and Rotarians around the world honored health care workers during Health Care Workers Week Aug. 21-27.

Rotary recognizes that the pandemic is far from over, and health workers need our support. Their courage and commitment to helping people in our community should inspire us to support them for as long as it takes to contain this disease.

Lincoln South Rotary Club President Matt Horak cited from a Rotary news release: “Health care workers have continuously dedicated their time, energy and skills to ensure our safety, often putting their own health at risk to do so.”

Horak asked Lincoln South Rotary Club members to consider honoring health care workers. “Writing a thank you note, sending flowers, posting a public thank you on social media or sending a meal are ideas of how you can show your gratitude,” he said.

This resulted in a thank-you pizza dinner from Lincoln South Rotary Club members to the volunteers and staff at Clinic with a Heart (CWH), which provides free health care to the uninsured and underinsured in our community.

“Clinic with a Heart has had a long partnership with the Lincoln South Rotary Club,” CWH Executive Director Teresa Harms said. “This wonderful pizza dinner was a great treat and recognized our volunteers who have continued to serve patients at our free clinic throughout the pandemic.”

From www.rotary.org, “Advocating for health care workers, promoting vaccinations, sharing science based-information and collaborating with them allows us to amplify Rotary's impact and brings us closer to achieving our vision for lasting change.”

Since 2003, CWH has provided free health care. Services include medical, dental, physical therapy, chiropractic, mental health, and vision and hearing care. More than 600 volunteers from seven churches, a temple, two hospitals and three teaching institutions provide care.

To learn more about CWH, visit www. www.clinicwithaheart.org. To learn more about Lincoln South Rotary, visit www.lincolnsouthrotary.org.