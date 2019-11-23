It all started with a challenge from Rotary International President Ian H.S. Riseley, who wanted Rotarians to plant more than a million trees ... one for every Rotarian in the world.
Answering that challenge, Jennifer Brinkman, then president of Lincoln’s Downtown Rotary 14, rallied members of her club as well as the other three clubs in Lincoln. They contacted Lynn Johnson of Lincoln Parks and Recreation, who helped arrange for plantings in parks and along Lincoln’s streets.
The result in Lincoln, where the four Rotary clubs include nearly 350 members, is that trees were planted in Seacrest Park, Schroder Park, Pioneers Park, Trendwood Park, Holmes Park, Irvingdale Park and Lintel Park. In addition, the clubs paid for and planted trees along streets in the South of Downtown Neighborhood and the Near South Neighborhood to replace ash trees that were removed because of the emerald ash borer.
But Brinkman wanted to use the initiative to do even more. She created a new committee at Rotary 14, the Environment Project Committee. That group helped pull together donations and grants totaling $28,000 to help pay for the trees, their planting and mulching. And, Rotary 14 members continued their volunteer work this fall, grabbing wheelbarrows, shovels, pitch forks and rakes to spread mulch around some of the trees they had planted just two years ago.
When asked about the inspiration that led to this international challenge, Riseley noted, “There’s something about planting a tree that speaks to people in a very primal way. It shows a long-term commitment to the community. Rotary does many wonderful community projects: We build playgrounds and clean up rubbish and many other things. But somehow, planting a tree captures the imagination.”
Lincoln Rotary 14 is one of the oldest Rotary Clubs in the world, and one of the largest in the United States. In Lincoln, Rotary 14 helps make a difference in one of our more challenged schools, Everett Elementary, and the surrounding area. Internationally, Rotary 14 members are involved in projects in Namibia, Zambia, the Dominican Republic, Kenya and Rotary International's initiative to eradicate polio. To celebrate the club’s 110th anniversary in 2020, the club, through its foundation, will be awarding a challenge grant of $200,000 for a project in Lincoln.