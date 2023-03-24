Lincoln Rotary Club No. 14 has announced Rhonda Seacrest as the 2023 Nebraskan of the Year to be presented at a luncheon April 25 from noon-1 p.m. at The Cornhusker Hotel, 333 South 13th Street.

The Rotary No. 14 Nebraskan of the Year award was established to honor and recognize the accomplishments of a Nebraskan who has distinguished himself or herself through service to others in keeping with the ideals of Rotary International.

Each year one honoree from a statewide field of nominees is selected based on honesty, integrity and concern for others; service in charitable and civic causes and; leadership and significant accomplishments in his/her profession or volunteer activities.

Seacrest embodies the award through her statewide leadership and generous philanthropy throughout Nebraska.

Raised in North Platte, Seacrest learned the importance of hard work and strong moral principles. She also learned that she didn’t have the same access to opportunities in the arts as larger communities.

Fast forward to years later when Seacrest, through generous donations, made it possible to provide more access to the arts across Nebraska. Since 1987, Seacrest has supported Sheldon Statewide, a program that shares artworks from the Sheldon Museum of Art collection with thousands throughout the state. Another statewide program, the James C. and Rhonda Seacrest Tour Nebraska Opera Fund, supports outreach opera events and education.

“I want to fuel inspiration in the minds of our young people to make our state and their communities better,” Seacrest said.

To that end, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Business benefits from the Seacrest Teaching fellows program, as well as the funding of a popular course in philanthropy management.

Seacrest’s late husband, James, being in the newspaper business for 40 years, gave the couple a unique perspective of the needs of their communities throughout Nebraska.

“I found myself in a place where I was able to give back to the community. And I believe that you find something you are passionate about and care about, and find a way to make your engagement transformational for someone else,” Seacrest said.

The Seacrest family are benefactors of the Lincoln, Scottsbluff, Sidney, North Platte and Lexington community foundations.

“If you are in a position to solve problems — and we all are — then recognize what needs doing and do it. Whether that be through time, talent or treasure. The most important part is not to be a bystander. Be engaged in your community and your state. Recognize the challenges and find a way to build a better tomorrow,” Seacrest said.

Seacrest currently serves on boards for the Lied Center for Performing Arts Statewide Advisory Board, Lincoln City Libraries, Mid-America Arts Alliance, and Public Art Lincoln. Since the pandemic, Seacrest has added food scarcity as a priority through the Food Bank of Lincoln.

Previous honorees of the Nebraskan of the Year Award include executive director of Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs Judi gaiashkibos, businesswoman JoAnn Martin, Nebraska coach John Cook, philanthropist and business leader Duane Acklie, former U. S. Congressman, Nebraska coach and Athletic Director Dr. Tom Osborne, U. S. Poet Laureate Ted Kooser, civil rights leader Leola Bullock and businesswoman Alice Dittman.

To attend this year’s Nebraskan of the Year Award luncheon; please visit the Lincoln Rotary No. 14 website at www.rotary14.org.