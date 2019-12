Lincoln Repair Cafe fixes things for free, keeping them out of the landfill and making them last longer.

Bring clothing, small appliances and jewelry that need repair from 1-3 p.m. today, Dec. 7, to New Visions Community Church, 1610 S. 11th St. Get items fixed and enjoy chatting with volunteers and others.

For more details, call 402-560-1058 or find Lincoln Repair Cafe on Facebook.