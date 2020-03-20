Lincoln Quilters Guild seeks scholarship applicants

The Lincoln Quilters Guild offers a scholarship for a quilt-related research project not to exceed $1,000 to an individual who meets the following qualifications:

1. Engaged in studies in the area of textile history or textile conservation at the University of Nebraska, or

2. Engaged in the study of quilting outside the academic community.

The application deadline is April 1. Download complete information about the scholarship, application requirements and the application form at lincolnquiltersguild.org/outreach/ under the Scholarships section. Or, request applications forms by U.S. mail from: Lincoln Quilters Guild, Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 6861, Lincoln, NE 68506.