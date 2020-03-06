Lincoln Quilters Guild program March 9

The Lincoln Quilters Guild meets on the second Monday of each month, March through November, at College View Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 4801 Prescott Ave.

Meetings begin at 7 p.m. and feature a program and trunk show presented by an invited national speaker (an exception is June, when the Guild meets on the third Monday).

Katie Pasquini Masopust will present this year's first program, "Painting with Cloth," Monday, March 9. On Tuesday, March 10, she will present the workshop "Artful Log Cabins."

There is a $5 admission fee for first-time visitors and a $15 fee for subsequent visits each LQG year unless you join the Guild. For details on upcoming presentations and workshops, see lincolnquiltersguild.org.