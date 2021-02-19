Lincoln Quilters Guild accepting 2021 scholarship applications

Lincoln Quilters Guild invites applicants for its 2021 scholarship. An award of up to $1,000 recognizes quilt-related research by individuals engaged in 1) studies in the area of textile history or textile conservation at the University of Nebraska, or 2) the study of quilting outside the academic community.

Applications are due April 1 and must include a completed application form and letters of recommendation from two persons acquainted with the applicant’s scholastic or professional work.

For applicants outside the academic community, professional work includes volunteer work or other involvement in quilt-related research or education.

Complete information about the scholarship, application requirements and the application form are available through the Lincoln Quilters Guild Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 6861, Lincoln, NE 68506, or go to www.lincolnquiltersguild.org/outreach/ (click the Scholarship tab).

The purpose of Lincoln Quilters Guild is to:

• impart knowledge of the art and craftsmanship associated with quilting and patchwork;

• further interest and encourage men and women in the performance of these arts;