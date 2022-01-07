Lincoln pickleball players fare well at tourney

Pickleball Lincoln hosted a Winterfest pickleball doubles tournament that drew local and out-of-town competitors to 17 courts at the Speedway Sports Complex Sunday, Jan. 2.

Medalists were:

Mixed 2.5-3.0: Lauren Harbols and Kellen Harrison of Kearney, 1st place; Dave and Deb Stoupa of Lincoln, 2nd place; Leigh Esau and Charles Roberson of Lincoln, 3rd place.

Mixed 3.5: Deby Beck and Kevin Barker, 1st place; Pete and Danielle Smith, 2nd place; Amber Davis and Buck Wood, 3rd place; all of Lincoln.

Mixed 4.0+: Gloria Knoles of North Platte and Luis Rodriguez of Grand Island, 1st place; 2nd Place Joel Poland and Leah Pobanz of Kearney, second place; Laurel Derry of Omaha and Brian Pick of Ashland, third place.

Women's 2.5-3.0: Beth Tekolste and Lisa White, 1st place; Danielle Smith and Leigh Esau, 2nd place; Pam Van Cleaf and Jane Holt, 3rd place; all of Lincoln.

Women's 3.5: Deb Stoupa and Susan Martin of Lincoln, 1st place; Melanie Shellberg of Council Bluffs and Diane Mynster of Omaha, 2nd place; Deby Beck and Amy Williams of Lincoln, 3rd place.