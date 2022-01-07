 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln pickleball players fare well at tourney
  • Updated
Amber Davis, Buck Wood

Amber Davis and Buck Wood of Lincoln react to a short drive during Sunday’s Winterfest pickleball Tournament. The duo won bronze in the 3.5 division.

 COURTESY PHOTO BY DONI BOWERS

Pickleball Lincoln hosted a Winterfest pickleball doubles tournament that drew local and out-of-town competitors to 17 courts at the Speedway Sports Complex Sunday, Jan. 2.

Medalists were:

Mixed 2.5-3.0: Lauren Harbols and Kellen Harrison of Kearney, 1st place; Dave and Deb Stoupa of Lincoln, 2nd place; Leigh Esau and Charles Roberson of Lincoln, 3rd place.

Mixed 3.5: Deby Beck and Kevin Barker, 1st place; Pete and Danielle Smith, 2nd place; Amber Davis and Buck Wood, 3rd place; all of Lincoln.

Mixed 4.0+: Gloria Knoles of North Platte and Luis Rodriguez of Grand Island, 1st place; 2nd Place Joel Poland and Leah Pobanz of Kearney, second place; Laurel Derry of Omaha and Brian Pick of Ashland, third place.

Women's 2.5-3.0: Beth Tekolste and Lisa White, 1st place; Danielle Smith and Leigh Esau, 2nd place; Pam Van Cleaf and Jane Holt, 3rd place; all of Lincoln.

Women's 3.5: Deb Stoupa and Susan Martin of Lincoln, 1st place; Melanie Shellberg of Council Bluffs and Diane Mynster of Omaha, 2nd place; Deby Beck and Amy Williams of Lincoln, 3rd place.

Men's 3.5: Brian Pick of Ashland and Marlon Polk of Omaha, 1st place; Kyle Givens and Brian Pillard of Lincoln, 2nd place; Mark Graham and Eddie Brown of Lincoln, 3rd place.

Men's 4.0+: Austen Jacox and Mark Nelson of Lincoln, 1st place; Connor Conrad and Joel Poland of Kearney, 2nd place; Dawson Adams and Matt Schomme of Lincoln, 3rd place.

The next Pickleball Lincoln-sponsored tournament will be the Pickleball Jamboree on Jan. 21, which will benefit the Foster Care Closet of Nebraska. See the Pickleball Lincoln Facebook page for information.

