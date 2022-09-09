 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lincoln Musicians Association receives Shildneck Service Award

  • 0
Lincoln Musicians Association receives Shildneck Service Award

The Lincoln Municipal Band honored the Lincoln Musicians Association with the 2022 John Shildneck Service Award Aug. 28 at LMB's annual dinner. Each year, an individual or organization that has displayed exceptional service to the band is selected for the award. Ed Love (center), president of the LMA, accepted the award from Bob Krueger (left), LMB music director, and Dean Haist (at right), LMB executive director. Krueger, Haist and Jim Johnson, president of the LMB board of directors, each spoke at the dinner, which was catered by Chez Hay.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News