The Lincoln Municipal Band will perform "Veterans Salute: Home of the Brave" at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, in the John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell at Antelope Park.

Bob Krueger will conduct the concert, and Nat Wickham will be the featured soloist on trombone.

The performance is free and open to the public. This will be the final concert in the summer series.

