Lincoln Municipal Band announces summer concert series

The Lincoln Municipal Band will give its annual summer concerts on Sunday evenings throughout the month of August. The concerts will be held from 7-8 p.m. at Antelope Park by the John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell.
This year's dates and themes are:
* Aug. 2: Cool Cars, Hot Music, with classic cars on display
* Aug. 9: Young at Heart: the Greatest Generation, honoring our seniors
* Aug. 16: Hollywood: Night at the Cinema, with movie music
* Aug. 23: Back to School: In Recognition of Teachers, celebrating our educators and featuring the winners of the 2020 John Shildneck Young Artist Competition
* Aug. 30: Stars & Stripes: Red, White & Blue Salute, an annual tribute to those who serve
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be following social distancing guidelines. We are asking our audience attendees to follow the guidelines below:
* Audience members, especially those at high risk, are encouraged to remain in their vehicles for the entire concert.
* If you choose to listen outside your vehicle or in the park, we ask that you wear a mask and distance yourself from others not within your own party. The benches that are usually in front of the John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell will be spread out to farther help everyone social distance.
* Volunteers will wear gloves and masks as they're distributing programs and taking donations.
* Restrooms at Antelope Park are closed, and no concessions will be available this year.
* We will livestream the concerts on our Facebook page -- Facebook.com/LincolnMunicipalBand -- for those who prefer to stay home.
