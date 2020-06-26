Lincoln Municipal Band announces summer concert series

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be following social distancing guidelines. We are asking our audience attendees to follow the guidelines below: Audience members, especially those at high risk, are encouraged to remain in their vehicles for the entire concert.

If you choose to listen outside your vehicle/in the park, we ask that you wear a mask and distance yourself from others not within your own party. The benches that are usually in front of the John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell will be spread out to further help everyone social distance.

Restrooms at Antelope Park are closed; please plan ahead.

No concessions will be available this year.

We will live stream the concerts on our Facebook page for those who prefer to stay home. Please Like our Facebook page to stay informed about this option and more: https://www.facebook.com/LincolnMunicipalBand