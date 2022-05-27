Lincoln Memorial Day observances planned

Three Memorial Day observances are planned for Monday, May 30 in Lincoln, the Lincoln Memorial Day Observance Association has announced. Programs are planned at 8:30 a.m. at Wyuka Cemetery & Funeral Home, 3600 O St.; 11:30 a.m. at Lincoln Memorial Park & Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St.; and 7:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive.

Here are the details:

Wyuka

8:30 a.m. – Wreath casting honoring those lost at sea; parade begins at Historic Stables and Bridge; procession to the G.A.R. Circle; Color Guard by Lincoln Fire & Rescue; National Anthem, Whitley Ensz and Chauncey Loutsch; Pledge of Allegiance, Merle Thompson; invocation by Pastor Gary Fuller of Gentle Shepherd and Lincoln Lancaster Chaplaincy Corp.

9 a.m. – Greetings and introductions by Greg Osborn, LMDOA co-chair; welcome by Bob Fitzsimmons, Wyuka board trustee; acknowledgement of veterans – Brendan Moore, LMDOA co-chair; General John A. Logan’s General Order #11 – Eric Brackenberg, commander Shiloh Camp, SUVCW.

Guest speaker – Maj. Gen. Daryl L. Bohac, adjutant general, Nebraska National Guard; decorating of G.A.R. Circle – Girl Scout Troop #28725; recognition of memorials and laying of wreaths – Shannon White and Brendan Moore; reading and ringing of the bell – Lincoln Fire & Rescue Honor Guard; rifle volley – VFW, American Legion, SVR/SUVCW; Taps – Parker Averill and Kevin Murray; benediction – Pastor Gary Fuller; release of memorial balloons – Boy Scout Troop #456; retire colors – Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Lincoln Police Department; dismissal – Greg Osborn, LMDOA co-chair.

Lincoln Memorial Park

11:30 a.m. – American Legion Riders; Color Guard – American Legion, VFW and SVR/SUVCW; National Anthem – Whitley Kleveland and Chauncey Loutsch; Pledge of Allegiance – Merle Thompson; invocation – Pastor Gary Fuller; wreath casting honoring those lost at sea – Arlene Rudebusch, NE DUVCW, PDP.

11:45 a.m. – Greetings and introductions by Brendan Moore, LMDOA co-chair; welcome – Amber Griffin, Lincoln Memorial Park & Funeral Home; acknowledgement of veterans – Brendan Moore, LMDOA co-chair; placing of the wreath and battlefield cross – Shannon White, LMDOA representative and Gailen Young; reading and ringing of the bell – Lincoln Fire & Rescue; General John A. Logan’s General Order #11 – Eric Brackenberg, commander Shiloh Camp, SUVCW.

Guest speaker – Maj. Gen. Daryl L. Bohac, adjutant general, Nebraska National Guard; reading and folding of the flag – David Backus (reader), Lincoln Fire & Rescue, and Girl Scout Troop #28725 (folding), flag presentation to Nancy Hoffman; rifle volley – VFW, American Legion, SVR/SUVCW; Taps – Parker Averill and Kevin Murray; benediction – Pastor Gary Fuller; retire colors – American Legion, VFW & SVR/SUVCW; dismissal – Brendan Moore, LMDOA co-chair.

Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park

7:30 p.m. – Music and sound, Chris Myers, Lincoln Parks and Recreation;

8 p.m. – Ringing of the Liberty Bell – Shawn Quinn, Lincoln Parks and Recreation; Posting the Colors – VFW 131, 3606, 7722; National Anthem – Catherine Bobst, Emily Chapman, Bryson Cole; Pledge of Allegiance – Marcy Haas, Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council, Events Committee chair; invocation - Daniel K. Schroeder, PhD, Lincoln-Lancaster Chaplaincy Corps; welcome and introductions – Sandra Washington, Lincoln City Council; history of Memorial Day - Diane Bartels, Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council, Events Committee, LMDOA; acknowledgement of veterans – Brendan Moore, LMDOA co-chair, Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council, Facilities Committee chair; explanation of acquiring names – Ron Ruff, LMDOA; candlelight service – Erica Kutter, Blue Star Mothers Nebraska ChaptReer 2; reading of names 2021-2022 – Diane Bartels, Brendan Moore, Lisa Compton, Joyce Peck, Ron Ruff, Merle Thompson, Shannon White, Honorary Ed Hoffman and Merle Rudebusch; additional song - "God Bless America," Catherine Bobst, Emily Chapman, Bryson Cole; Taps – Parker Averill and Kevin Murray; retire colors – VFW 131, 3606, 7722; benediction – Pastor Daniel K. Schroeder; closing – Lynn Johnson, director, Lincoln Parks and Recreation.

In the event of inclement weather, the event at Veterans Memorial Garden will move to the Auld Pavilion.

For more information, call Greg Osborn at 402-432-8121.

