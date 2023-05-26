Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Three Memorial Day observances are planned for Monday, May 29 in Lincoln, the Lincoln Memorial Day Observance Association has announced.

Programs are planned for 8:30 a.m. at Wyuka Cemetery and Funeral Home, 3600 O St.; 11:30 a.m. at Lincoln Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St.; and 7:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive.

Here are the details:

Wyuka

8:30 a.m. – Wreath casting honoring those lost at sea; parade begins at Historic Stables and Bridge; procession to the G.A.R. Circle; Color Guard by Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Lincoln Police Department; National Anthem, Whitley Ensz and Chauncey Loutsch; Pledge of Allegiance, Merle Thompson; invocation by Pastor Gary Fuller of Gentle Shepherd and Lincoln Lancaster Chaplaincy Corp.

9 a.m. – Greetings and introductions by Greg Osborn, LMDOA co-chair; welcome by Bob Fitzsimmons, Wyuka board trustee; acknowledgement of veterans – Brendan Moore, LMDOA co-chair; General John A. Logan’s General Order #11 – Eric Brackenberg, commander Shiloh Camp, SUVCW.

Guest speaker – Retired Col. Kenneth J. Brownell (Joe), U.S. Air Force; decorating of G.A.R. Circle – Girl Scout Troop #20205 and Boy Scout Troop #456; recognition of memorials and laying of wreaths – Kwame White and Brendan Moore, LMDOA; reading and ringing of the bell – Lincoln Fire & Rescue Honor Guard; rifle volley – VFW, American Legion, SVR/SUVCW; Taps – Parker Averill and Kevin Murray; benediction – Pastor Gary Fuller; special presentation – Boy Scout Troop #456; retire colors – Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Lincoln Police Department; dismissal – Greg Osborn, LMDOA co-chair.

Lincoln Memorial Park

11:30 a.m. – American Legion Riders; Color Guard – American Legion, VFW and SVR/SUVCW; National Anthem – Whitley Ensz and Chauncey Loutsch; Pledge of Allegiance – Merle Thompson; invocation – Pastor Julie Pulec, Lincoln Lancaster Chaplaincy Corps; wreath casting honoring those lost at sea – Arlene Rudebusch, NE DUVCW, PDP.

11:45 a.m. – Greetings and introductions by Brendan Moore, LMDOA co-chair; welcome – Ed Hall, Retired Navy, Lincoln Memorial Park & Funeral Home; acknowledgement of veterans – Brendan Moore, LMDOA co-chair; placing of the wreath and battlefield cross – Kwame White, LMDOA representative and Gailen Young, Vietnam Veterans of America 727; reading and ringing of the bell – Lincoln Fire & Rescue; General John A. Logan’s General Order #11 – Eric Brackenberg, commander Shiloh Camp, SUVCW.

Guest speaker – Retired Col. Kenneth J. Brownell (Joe), U.S. Air Force; reading and folding of the flag – David Backus (reader), Lincoln Fire & Rescue, and Girl Scout Troop #456 (folding), flag presentation to Arlene Rudebusch; rifle volley – VFW, American Legion, SVR/SUVCW; Taps – Parker Averill and Kevin Murray; benediction – Pastor Robin Calcara, Lincoln Lancaster Chaplaincy Corps; retire colors – American Legion, VFW and SVR/SUVCW; dismissal – Brendan Moore, LMDOA co-chair.

Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park

7:30 p.m. – Music and sound, Chris Myers, Lincoln Parks and Recreation.

8 p.m. – Ringing of the Liberty Bell – Shawn Quinn, Lincoln Parks and Recreation; Posting the Colors – American Legion Post 3; National Anthem – Anima Christi Singers; Pledge of Allegiance – Ricki Barber, Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council, Events Committee chair; invocation - Pastor Tom Barber, People's City Mission; welcome and introductions – Bennie Shobe, Lincoln City Council; history of Memorial Day - Diane Bartels, Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council, Events Committee, LMDOA; acknowledgement of veterans – Brendan Moore, LMDOA co-chair, Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council, Facilities Committee chair; explanation of acquiring names – Joyce Peck, LMDOA; candlelight service – Erica Kutter, Blue Star Mothers Nebraska Chapter 2; reading of names 2022-2023 – Diane Bartels, Brendan Moore, Lisa Compton, Joyce Peck, Ron Ruff, Merle Thompson, Kwame White, Honorary Ed Hoffman and Merle Rudebusch; additional song - "America," Anima Christi Singers; Taps – Parker Averill and Kevin Murray; retire colors – American Legion Post 3; benediction – Pastor Tom Barber; closing – Ricki Barber, Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council, Events Committee chair.

Attendees are encouraged to bring seating to the events. In case of inclement weather, the event at Veterans Memorial Garden will move to the Auld Pavilion.

For more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov/memorialday2023 or call Greg Osborn at 402-432-8121.