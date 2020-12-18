Lincoln mayor speaks at Northeast Kiwanis

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird addressed the Lincoln Northeast Kiwanis club via Zoom at the club's weekly meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 16. Over 50 members and guests attended the online event.

Gaylor Baird began by thanking Kiwanians for their leadership and service to Lincoln, and especially for serving our city's children.

She expressed her appreciation for the "miraculous achievement" of the rapid development of the coronavirus vaccine, and described the process by which Lincoln's health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders will be vaccinated. She noted that the vaccine is an "incredible dose of hope," and she reminded attendees that, until a majority of Americans receive the vaccine and "herd immunity" is developed, our efforts of wearing masks, practicing social distancing and good hand hygiene must continue.

The mayor described her administration's efforts to deal with the pandemic environment, including encouraging citizens to buy locally, recognizing businesses that operate safely and attracting new industries. She also reported on the city's numerous street-improvement projects and the new "Resilient Lincoln: Draft Climate Action Plan."

Gaylor Baird concluded her remarks by fielding questions from the group. Lincoln Northeast Kiwanis meets at noon on Wednesdays, currently via Zoom. For information about the club, see https://lincolnnortheast.portalbuzz.com/.

