Lincoln Lutheran Choir to perform Nov. 20

The Lincoln Lutheran Choir, under the leadership of Artistic Director Jon Marquez, will present a concert of sacred music at Grace Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington St., at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.

The theme of the concert is "Celebration of the Love of Christ." It will feature a variety of choral music, including two selections from Benjamin Britton’s "Ceremony of Carols" and selections by Moses Hogan, Matthew Corl, Howard Helvey and others.

The choir’s accompanist, Ross Mosier, will provide an organ interlude. There is no admission charge, and the public is invited.