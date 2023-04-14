The Lincoln Lutheran Choir, directed by Jon Marquez, will perform at Grace Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington St., at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23.

The choir was organized over 40 years ago and includes vocalists from throughout southeast Nebraska. The concert will include works by Jackson Berkey of Mannheim Steamroller, Knut Nystedt, Gabriel Faure, Moses Hogan and a new spiritual by University of Nebraska-Lincoln faculty member Marques Garrett.

The Lincoln Lutheran Choir uses a variety of musical styles to convey the Christian message. The public is welcome at the concert. Admission is free, but a freewill offering will be taken.