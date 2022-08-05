 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln Lutheran Choir to begin fall season

The Lincoln Lutheran Choir, under the direction of Jon Marquez, will begin its fall season with a retreat Sunday, Aug. 21, from 2-5 p.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 S. 84th St.

The theme for the season, and the two concerts that the choir will perform in November, is "Celebration of the Love of Christ." The choir will sing selections from Benjamin Britton's "A Ceremony of Carols," along with sacred music from numerous other Christian composers, both contemporary and historical.

Marquez is the choral director of the new Lincoln Northwest High School, and recently earned his Masters in Choral Conducting from UNL.

Any singers interested in joining the Lincoln Lutheran Choir are encouraged to attend the Aug. 21 retreat or email the choir at lincolnlutheranchoir@gmail.com.

