Lincoln Littles giving day set for Feb. 12

Lincoln Community Foundation, in partnership with Lincoln Littles and Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, will host the third annual Lincoln Littles Giving Day on Friday, Feb. 12, Abraham Lincoln’s birthday.

The giving day will raise funds for tuition assistance, allowing more children from working, lower-income families to access quality early childhood education programs. Launched in 2019 and inspired by the Prosper Lincoln agenda on early childhood, the day has raised $1.3 million to assist more than 300 children.

“Access to quality early child care is essential for our families and critical to Lincoln’s future,” said Barbara Bartle, president of the Lincoln Community Foundation. “Lincoln has come together for the past two years to support Lincoln Littles giving day. With the impact of the pandemic this year, the need is even greater.”

The community can make online donations now through Feb. 12 at 11:59 p.m. at LincolnLittles.org. Donations may also be mailed to the Lincoln Community Foundation, 215 Centennial Mall South, Suite 100, Lincoln, NE 68508. Checks must be written to “Lincoln Community Foundation” with “Lincoln Littles” in the memo line.