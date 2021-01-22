Lincoln Littles giving day set for Feb. 12

Lincoln Community Foundation, in partnership with Lincoln Littles and Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, will host the third annual Lincoln Littles Giving Day on Friday, Feb. 12, Abraham Lincoln’s birthday.
The giving day will raise funds for tuition assistance, allowing more children from working, lower-income families to access quality early childhood education programs. Launched in 2019 and inspired by the Prosper Lincoln agenda on early childhood, the day has raised $1.3 million to assist more than 300 children.
“Access to quality early child care is essential for our families and critical to Lincoln’s future,” said Barbara Bartle, president of the Lincoln Community Foundation. “Lincoln has come together for the past two years to support Lincoln Littles giving day. With the impact of the pandemic this year, the need is even greater.”
The community can make online donations now through Feb. 12 at 11:59 p.m. at LincolnLittles.org. Donations may also be mailed to the Lincoln Community Foundation, 215 Centennial Mall South, Suite 100, Lincoln, NE 68508. Checks must be written to “Lincoln Community Foundation” with “Lincoln Littles” in the memo line.
The Lincoln Littles initiative strives to create equal opportunities for all children in Lincoln to learn and grow in their early years. Access to high-quality early childhood experiences enables children to be kindergarten-ready and to develop into successful community citizens. The National Chamber of Commerce Foundation says that quality early childhood education is important for today’s workforce as well as preparing the future workforce.
“We are a family of four, and my husband lost his job recently. His income was the primary source of income for our mortgage, the cars, preschool, all the big things. When he lost his job, my first thought was – what about our kids?” said one parent who received Lincoln Littles tuition assistance. “To say ‘thank you’ wouldn’t even begin to describe our gratitude for the Lincoln Littles scholarship we received.”
Matching fund sponsors are: Mae Whitmer Early Childhood Fund (lead sponsor), Buffett Early Childhood Fund, Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, Susan Sehnert Stuart, Krieger Family Foundation, Bettenhausen Family Foundation, In memory of Professor James D. Carr, Complete Children's Health, Kile and Virginia Johnson, Labenz & Associates LLC, Drs. Marilyn and David Moore, Nelnet, Helen Raikes in memory of Sen. Ron Raikes, Drs. Bob and Lisa Rauner, Sue and Al Saathoff, Donald and Janice Svehla family, Tom and Susan Tallman, Union Bank & Trust Company, Dr. Eileen and Richard Vautravers, and Ross and Judy Wilcox.
The Lincoln Community Foundation, established in 1955, strives to continually enrich the Lincoln community by promoting and achieving perpetual philanthropic support. The Foundation has distributed more than $168 million in grants to nonprofit organizations that have improved the lives of thousands of residents.