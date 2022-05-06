Lincoln Literacy elects board members

At its April 21 board meeting, Lincoln Literacy elected new board members and thanked those whose term has come to an end.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Lincoln Literacy depends on its board of directors for governance, support and resource-building. Departing directors received a vote of thanks from the board. The staff, volunteers and students of Lincoln Literacy also offer thanks to those who continue to serve or will serve in the future.

Joining the board are:

• Paul “PK” Duncan, project manager at Duncan Aviation. He started in the family business as an airframe mechanic. PK spent a college year at Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia.

• Dinorah Garcia, outreach specialist in maternal and child health at the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department. An immigrant from Mexico, she holds a Master's Degree and hosts “Hola Lincoln” on KZUM Community radio.

• Hetal Patel, an English language learner serving as an LL student representative on the board. In India, she was a hospital lab technician. Here, she’s an eager learner and enthusiastic supporter of Lincoln Literacy, who also gives back by volunteering in LL’s child care program.

• Volunteer tutor Paul Stevens, an associate professor at Bryan College of Health Sciences. In his work at the college, he teaches what it means to serve a diverse population with dignity, equity and respect.

• After earning an education degree from UNL, volunteer tutor Christine "Chris" Stone taught in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Minnesota and Nebraska. She also spent four years living in Geneva, Switzerland and is author of the children’s book “Gary, the Grauer's Gorilla.”

Stepping down from the board are Jane Renner Hood, Beverly Jester, Lance Odom, Takako Sato and Juanus Smit. Additionally, the board unanimously re-elected Second Vice President Kelly Neill and Treasurer Dave Barnhouse, as well as directors Virginia (VJ) Nelson, Sarah Safarik and Amy Schmaderer.

Since its founding in 1972, Lincoln Literacy has been working to strengthen the community by teaching English and literacy skills to immigrants, refugees and homegrown Americans. The award-winning nonprofit relies on nearly 250 trained volunteers to provide 80 weekly classes to people ranging from small children to the elderly. Lincoln Literacy also helps businesses find, train and retain skilled and literate workers, and boosts children’s ability to succeed in school and adults’ ability to thrive on the job. For more information, visit www.lincolnliteracy.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0