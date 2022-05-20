Lincoln libraries to host 85th Summer Reading Challenge

Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) has announced “Oceans of Possibilities” as the theme of its 85th annual Summer Reading Challenge.
All registrants receive a free ticket to a Saltdogs baseball game and other prizes. Register by June 3 for a chance to win $100 gift cards to Target, Walmart, Hy-Vee, Russ’s and Super Saver. In addition to earning discount and free item coupons, those who complete the challenge can enter drawings for $100 prize packages to area businesses.
There are also grand prizes for each age group:
• Kids (ages birth to 11) – Nintendo Switch;
• Teens (ages 12 to 17) – Xbox Series S console; and
• Adults (ages 18 and over) – Kindle Paperwhite or Bose noise canceling headphones.
Registration for the Summer Reading Challenge begins Thursday, May 26, and the challenge runs through July 31. To register, visit lincolnlibraries.org/summer-reading-challenge, any library location or download the Beanstack app.
LCL also announced that for the first time since 2019, a full calendar of special library events is available for children, teens and adults. The calendar, which includes schedules for Library Learning Times and Around Town Storytimes, is available at lincolnlibraries.org.