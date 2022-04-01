Lincoln libraries offer guitars for check-out

Lincoln City Libraries and the Polley Music Library have made 10 acoustic guitars available for check-out starting April 1.

Guitars can be checked out for three-week sessions by patrons with a Lincoln City Libraries card. Holds can be placed at all branches or by searching “guitar instrument” in the catalog.

The guitars include a case, picks and an instruction sheet. Additional guitar instruction books are available at the Polley Music Library, second floor, Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St.

For more information on the Polley Music Library (select the “Uniquely Ours” tab) and Lincoln City Libraries, visit lincolnlibraries.org.

