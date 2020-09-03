Lincoln libraries begin book-bundling service

Lincoln City Libraries announced a book bundling service designed to allow patrons to pick up reading material as quickly as possible. Two options are offered:
* Grab & Go book bundles include three to five pre-selected books for children. This option is available at all branches. Selections may vary and supplies are limited.
* Bound to Please book bundles can be made for children, teenagers or adults. To create a bundle, email library@lincolnlibraries.org and provide a list of your preferred books or authors. Staff will have the bundle ready to pick up at the branch of your choice in a few days.
For more information about services available at Lincoln City Libraries, visit lincolnlibraries.org.
