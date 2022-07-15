Lincoln leader series: Samantha Thomas

When you read about Generation Z, you learn that they’re diverse in who they are and what they stand for, they are digital natives, and they are decisive. Those words hit the mark in describing Samantha Thomas, definitely a member of Generation Z, someone who has made a decision to return to Lincoln and step up to the challenge of being one of tomorrow’s leaders.

While Samantha was born in Austin, Texas, she claims Lincoln as her hometown. Her parents Sarah and Jay are both from Lincoln, and before Samantha was old enough to start school, they returned to Lincoln themselves. She is a product of Beatty Elementary, Irving Middle and Lincoln Southeast High School.

It was that “gap year” after high school that took her away to serve in the AmeriCorps in Milwaukee. In that capacity, she worked with Mexican and Puerto Rican immigrant children. AmeriCorps in Milwaukee gave her a passion for education, helped her hone life skills, took her to a place where she got a college education and even introduced her to Edgar. You’ll read more about him a little later.

Her parents, Sarah and Jay, met in high school. Their relationship blossomed through letters, even when Jay was in the service. Mom’s been working in education, serving in a number of capacities, and dad runs Champion System, providing custom apparel for athletes. As Samantha recalls, they were supportive but concerned for her as she left Lincoln and headed to Wisconsin for that gap year experience.

Her family was a factor that drew her back to Lincoln, but she was also drawn by several other things.

“I love the pace of life in Lincoln,” she said. “And the people, they’re so friendly and willing to help. It’s just a great place to live. I want to stay and raise my family here.”

That takes us back to Edgar. He’s from Wisconsin, and it took a bit of convincing to get him to move to Lincoln.

“He moved here to be with me,” Samantha said. “And since we moved to Lincoln in 2020, I think in some ways, he loves the city more than I do.”

Lincoln has given them a strong sense of community.

“There are a lot of similarities to Madison (Wisconsin) that I pointed out before we moved,” she said. “Lincoln is the capital, we have a large university here, and it has all the advantages of being a big city with a small-town feel.”

Even though she grew up in Lincoln, Samantha points out that her experience with Leadership Lincoln Advocates expanded her knowledge. One of the original ideas behind the Advocates was to connect a wide variety of people with an interest in minority and under-represented voices. Samantha’s experience with the LL Advocates broadened her diversity.

“Growing up here, you think you know everything about the city,” she noted. “But Leadership Lincoln helped me see a bigger picture and to reconnect with people since I’d been away for a number of years.”

Not only was Samantha a Leadership Lincoln participant, she’s joined the staff to be the coordinator of YLL, Youth Leadership Lincoln.

Her diversity also shows in her thoughts about the future of Lincoln.

“Dr. Joel (former superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools) always talked about ‘All means all,’ and I subscribe to that thought,” she said. “I admire his work to improve graduation rates and the thoughtfulness of his plan to do that.”

Samantha talked about the need for more affordable housing, which she grew to understand during her time with Leadership Lincoln Advocates. And she wants to see the city grow but for people to continue to be well connected.

She noted that she comes from a family that believes in community service. “My grandma has helped establish the little free pantries in Lincoln, and I think that speaks to the value of small acts of leadership and kindness to make an impact.”

Samantha Thomas is following in the path her grandmother and her parents laid out for her. She’s diverse in her acceptance of people, she’s digitally savvy in the work she’s doing to foster a relationship with YLL participants, and she was definitely decisive in her return to Lincoln and desire to raise her family here.